BBNaija star, Nengi reacts to claims that she uses her body to get what she wants

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Nengi Hampton took to twitter to react to claims that she uses her body to get what she wants.

Recall that few weeks ago, the 22 year old was honoured with 3 special appointment by the governor of Bayelsa state. This however birthed claims that the model used her body to get the juicy appointments she got.

According to Nengi, she finds it irritating that women are the ones always bringing themselves down by condemning each other when they win.

‘The double standard irks me.. A man gets something, it’s well deserved but when a woman does, she had to sell her body for it. Funny how it’s even women undervaluing women. No, not funny actually…. Grateful for the people who are constantly working to unlearn the way Patriarchy has clouded how we walk through the world.’ She tweeted