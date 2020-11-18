BBNaija Star, Ozo recreates the Iconic 1961 picture of Muhammad Ali training under water

Former housemate of BBNaija season 5, Ozo has been highly praised on Instagram for recreating the iconic photo of boxing great, Muhammad Ali in 1961 when the latter was training underwater.

Muhammad Ali was and still the greatest boxer to have ever walked the face of this earth. He was not just any other man but a phenomenon.

His life has inspired the lives of countless people around the world including Ozo who recently recreated his iconic pose and training underwater in 1961.

As a sports fanatic, it’s no surprise that he posed for such a picture as it could be described as his own way of celebrating Ali and paying tribute to him.

See photos: