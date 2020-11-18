TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions…

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

BBNaija Star, Ozo recreates the Iconic 1961 picture of Muhammad Ali training under water

Big Brother Naija 2020Sport
By OluA

Former housemate of BBNaija season 5, Ozo has been highly praised on Instagram for recreating the iconic photo of boxing great, Muhammad Ali in 1961 when the latter was training underwater.

Muhammad Ali was and still the greatest boxer to have ever walked the face of this earth. He was not just any other man but a phenomenon.

See also: Teni leaves many speechless as she stuns in new attractive makeup photos

READ ALSO

Amazing! Lady dresses up as BBNaija’s Ozo for…

BBNaija: Watch Ozo as he makes his debut on Super Sports…

His life has inspired the lives of countless people around the world including Ozo who recently recreated his iconic pose and training underwater in 1961.

As a sports fanatic, it’s no surprise that he posed for such a picture as it could be described as his own way of celebrating Ali and paying tribute to him.

See photos:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked woman”…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria: “The pitch is very difficult to play good football”…

Congratulation messages pour in as Actress Bimbo Akinsanya buys a new car

Mother stops son from marrying pregnant lover, says she’s not beautiful enough…

BBNaija Star, Ozo recreates the Iconic 1961 picture of Muhammad Ali training…

Teni leaves many speechless as she stuns in new attractive makeup photos

Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ to feature Flavour, Phyno in new song…

Is she a cultist? -Man worried after seeing a star and butterfly tattoo and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More