TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

BBNaija stars, Laycon and Neo become ambassadors for ‘Orijin drink’

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija 2020 stars, Laycon and Neo after they were announced as the ambassadors for popular  Nigerian local herbal drink “Orijin”.

According to reports, although both housemates were signed for the same deal but with different financial packages.

Laycon and Neo have joined the likes of Olamide, Phyno and Odunlade Adekola as Orijin ambassadors in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Read BBNaija star, Laycon’s lovely birthday message to…

‘I will strive to make you all proud’ -Laycon…

See how Nigerians are reacting to this;

@fha.tu_01 wrote “Thank you for signing laycon and neo but now we need kaisha in the mix as she was the one who drank it”

@cynix2choc wrote “Please why is Kaisha not one of your ambassadors??? She did you people justice in the house”

@layconbbnaijafanpage wrote “God bless u for choosing our president. Laycon and Neo will do perfectly well in representing your brand.. make I go charter origin full my house. Origin or no alcohol”

@agareglory wrote “Thanks u @orijin_nigeria for endorsing our president laycon and our drip lord neo we are grateful”

@yetunde_is_the_name wrote “Laycon iṣ my gee but you see that Kaisha girl deserves the endorsement not, she sold the drink in the house.”

See photos from their unveiling below;

Via Gistmania
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija stars, Laycon and Neo become ambassadors for ‘Orijin drink’

Pastor Sam Adeyemi reacts to court summon for supporting EndSARS protests

Lady reveals why she cuts off her friends when they’ve been single for…

“You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other people’s…

Dancer Kaffy excited as she bags honourary doctorate degree

Rahama Sadau denies being arrested and jailed over racy photos

Tiwa Savage recounts how she once begged Banky W to sign her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More