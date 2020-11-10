BBNaija stars, Laycon and Neo become ambassadors for ‘Orijin drink’

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija 2020 stars, Laycon and Neo after they were announced as the ambassadors for popular Nigerian local herbal drink “Orijin”.

According to reports, although both housemates were signed for the same deal but with different financial packages.

Laycon and Neo have joined the likes of Olamide, Phyno and Odunlade Adekola as Orijin ambassadors in Nigeria.

See how Nigerians are reacting to this;

@fha.tu_01 wrote “Thank you for signing laycon and neo but now we need kaisha in the mix as she was the one who drank it”

@cynix2choc wrote “Please why is Kaisha not one of your ambassadors??? She did you people justice in the house”

@layconbbnaijafanpage wrote “God bless u for choosing our president. Laycon and Neo will do perfectly well in representing your brand.. make I go charter origin full my house. Origin or no alcohol”

@agareglory wrote “Thanks u @orijin_nigeria for endorsing our president laycon and our drip lord neo we are grateful”

@yetunde_is_the_name wrote “Laycon iṣ my gee but you see that Kaisha girl deserves the endorsement not, she sold the drink in the house.”

See photos from their unveiling below;