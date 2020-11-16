BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing musical talents (Video)

BBNaija star and actress, Erica has continued to entertain her fans while displaying skills many never knew she had.

Erica has been showing fans how talented she his as an actress but not many would have predicted how good she his at singing.

The beautiful brand influencer some hours ago was spotted showing off her musical talent and it’s a view her fans base whom are popularly known as the ‘Elites’ will be proud of.

Erica will no doubt continue her good adventure after the Big Brother Naija reality show where she was disqualified and her ever-supportive fans will surely be right behind her.

Her fans will be hoping she tries to go into music as well.

See video of Erica showing off her musical talents below: