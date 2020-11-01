BBNaija: Tolani Baj, Tacha finally meet (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemates now reality TV stars, Tolani ‘Baj’ Shobajo and Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, have finally met each other.

Tolani Baj took to her Twitter page to share a video of the both of them hanging out.

In the video, both female celebrities can be seen rocking the same hair colour as they smile at the camera.

In her caption, Tolani Baj referred to Tacha as a beautiful soul full of energy and good vibes.

It reads thus:

“Met this beautiful soul yesterday. She’s full of good energy & vibes. Tolani Baj x @Symply_Tacha”

In another report, Tacha made a cameo appearance on Tiwa Savage’s music video ‘Ole’ featuring Naira Marley.

