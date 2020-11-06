BBNaija: TrikyTee appointed Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa state Governor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemate and actor, TrikyTee, has also been appointed as a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri.

TrikyTee disclosed this on his Instagram page this afternoon, hours after Nengi was also appointed by the state governor.

”I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State
Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful.”TrikyTee wrote

Recall that Nengi also got appointments from the Bayelsa state government today.

