BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special birthday wish to Neo’s Mum

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Vee recently took to her social media page to send a warm birthday message to Neo’s mother on her birthday today, November 8.

Vee in her post thanked her for everything she taught Neo and for giving her the most special man in her life. She also hailed her for raising an amazing person.

“Happy birthday to the woman who gave me the most special man in my life. You raised an amazing person. Thank you for everything you taught him. God bless you ma” she wrote.

Vee and Neo became lovers in the BBNaija house and so far they are still very close.