Bbnaija’s Dorathy Celebrates 25th Birthday With Mouthwatering Photos And A Heartfelt Message

Reality TV star Dorathy Bachor who happens to celebrate her birthday today has celebrated the day with some amazing photos and a heartfelt message.

The top five finalist of this year’s BBNAIJA edition turns 25 today and she celebrated with this beautiful message to self:

“2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY TO ME ”.

The photos shared along with this message is just stunning and amazing and fans definitely can’t get enough of it as they gush over it and admire it.

