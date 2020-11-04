Bbnaija’s Dorathy Celebrates 25th Birthday With Mouthwatering Photos And A Heartfelt Message

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star Dorathy Bachor who happens to celebrate her birthday today has celebrated the day with some amazing photos and a heartfelt message.

The top five finalist of this year’s BBNAIJA edition turns 25 today and she celebrated with this beautiful message to self:

“2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🥂🥂”.

The photos shared along with this message is just stunning and amazing and fans definitely can’t get enough of it as they gush over it and admire it.

