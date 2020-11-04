BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her birthday (Video)

Reality TV star, Dorathy Bacho who is celebrating her 25th birthday today has been surprised with A Mercedes Benz from her fans. The celebrant was gifted the luxury car during her birthday bash on Wednesday night.

In another video Dorathy shared on her official Instagram page, it was revealed that her fans gifted her a total number of 25 pair of shoes along side a brand new gold plated Apple laptop.

Reacting to this, the reality star wrote;

“I’m crying. DExploras …25 shoes for my 25th.. so thoughtful”

Fellow relaity Tv star, Prince expressed his feelings and celebrated Dorathy as well. According to Prince, although Dora is stubborn, she is still an amazing human being and a true definition of a Queen. The Mr. Nigeria also mentioned that he is happy to have met her and she is his ride or die.

In his words;

“Dear Dora,

God bless the day you were born, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin, when everyone thought I was weird and cold, you said I was perfect and brought out the child in me ..You are amazing and the True definition of a Queen…

I’m very happy to have met you (although you have coconut head)but you are my ride or die..Continue to age gracefully Happy Birthday My Tata”