TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke…

BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Dorathy Bacho who is celebrating her 25th birthday today has been surprised with A Mercedes Benz from her fans. The celebrant was gifted the luxury car during her birthday bash on Wednesday night.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO

Bbnaija’s Dorathy Celebrates 25th Birthday With…

Ike Onyema opens up on breakup with Mercy Eke, says ‘I…

In another video Dorathy shared on her official Instagram page, it was revealed that her fans gifted her a total number of 25 pair of shoes along side a brand new gold plated Apple laptop.

Reacting to this, the reality star wrote;

“I’m crying. DExploras …25 shoes for my 25th.. so thoughtful”

Watch the video below;

Fellow relaity Tv star,  Prince expressed his feelings and celebrated Dorathy as well. According to Prince, although Dora is stubborn, she is still an amazing human being and a true definition of a Queen. The Mr. Nigeria also mentioned that he is happy to have met her and she is his ride or die.

In his words;

“Dear Dora,

God bless the day you were born, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin, when everyone thought I was weird and cold, you said I was perfect and brought out the child in me ..You are amazing and the True definition of a Queen…
I’m very happy to have met you (although you have coconut head)but you are my ride or die..Continue to age gracefully Happy Birthday My Tata”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lil Wayne’s model girlfriend reportedly dumps him over Trump endorsement

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

Everyone is a gangster online – Vee speaks on trolls storming her DM

Backless dress: Northern filmmakers suspends actress Rahama Sadau

Divorced mother of one, Tonto Dikeh speaks on FAILURE

Toke Makinwa twerks up a storm at her 36th birthday celebration

3 female celebrities who clocked 40 in 2020

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More