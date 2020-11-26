BBNaija’s Ozo becomes the Brand Manager of Juventus Football Academy Nigeria

BBNaija star, Ozo is the latest ‘Lockdown’ housemate to bag a new endorsement deal as he announced his partnership with Seria A club, JUVENTUS.

Ozo who is a sport enthusiastic is now the new brand manager of Italian club, Juventus Football Academy in Nigeria.

See also: ‘I answer the same name with God’ – Oluwo of Iwo land brags

This is a plus for him as he starts a new adventure under the management of one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

Ozo shared this amazing news with his fans and followers on social media as he noted how proud and honoured he is to be starting a new phase in his sport career with a club that currently boast of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and a host of others.

Sharing the good news on his social media platforms, Ozo wrote:

I’m pleased to announce my new role as the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria(@jacademynigeria). Looking forward to this exciting new journey.

#FORZAJUVE