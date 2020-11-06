BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting Endorsement Deals Like Her Colleagues

Reality TV star, Victoria Oluwatobi Adeyele, better known as Vee has blasted social media users who have ridiculed her for not securing any endorsement deal while her colleagues get called every now and then.

Congratulating her former housemate, Nengi on her recent appointment as the SSA to Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, and face of Bayelsa state, a social media user asked her that;

“I feel it’s weird & absolutely insensitive to keep telling her hers is coming soon when she congratulates her friends. It’s really awkward, stop it pls. Say it in your mind. If you are that concerned, PRAY FOR HER!”

Upon seeing the tweet, she reacted saying;

“I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”