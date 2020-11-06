TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy…

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting Endorsement Deals Like Her Colleagues

Entertainment
By San
vee

Reality TV star, Victoria Oluwatobi Adeyele, better known as Vee has blasted social media users who have ridiculed her for not securing any endorsement deal while her colleagues get called every now and then.

Congratulating her former housemate, Nengi on her recent appointment as the SSA to Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, and face of Bayelsa state, a social media user asked her that;

“I feel it’s weird & absolutely insensitive to keep telling her hers is coming soon when she congratulates her friends. It’s really awkward, stop it pls. Say it in your mind. If you are that concerned, PRAY FOR HER!”

READ ALSO

Erica, Laycon and Tacha’s fans are back to disturbing…

BBNaija: TrikyTee appointed Senior Special Assistant to…

Upon seeing the tweet, she reacted saying;

“I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting Endorsement Deals…

Erica, Laycon and Tacha’s fans are back to disturbing our timeline with…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business when he dies

BBNaija star Cee-c shakes Instagram with sultry photos as she celebrates 28th…

US Election: Secret Service increases Joe Biden’s security

BBNaija: TrikyTee appointed Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa state Governor

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More