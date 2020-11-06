Being your wife is so peaceful – Ruth Kadiri to husband as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her social media page to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband.

The versatile actress penned down a romantic wedding anniversary message to her husband revealing that being married to him has been peaceful.

See also: Nigerian man allegedly used N150k to ask a lady to be his girlfriend

Kadiri wrote;

Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us.

The actress kept her relationship a secret until December 2017, when she announced that she was engaged on her social media page.

According to Wikipedia, Kadiri ventured into Nollywood in the movie Boys Cot and since then has over fifty movies to her credit.

As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written several movies including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class and Over the Edge. Ruth also produced films such as Matters Arising, among others.