TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

NewsArticles & Editorials
By OluA

US Housing Secretary and famous Neurosurgeon, Ben Carson has tested positive for covid-19, days after Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows tested positive for the virus.

 

The news announced on Monday, November 9, makes Carson the latest member of President Trump’s administration to test positive for the deadly virus.

Carson was “in good spirits & feels fortunate” after testing positive for COVID-19, an aide told ABC News Monday.

READ ALSO

US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria

Germany announces second national lockdown to curb…

Carson, 69, is the highest-ranking Black official in the Trump cabinet.

See also: Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

He was one of hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered in a crowded Election Night party at the White House where few participants wore masks and there was no social distancing.

He has served as housing secretary since Trump took office in 2017.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

See viral videos of a horse race in the streets of Kano that has got social…

It’s paining you guys I’ve something bigger than your father -James…

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

See what a 69-year-old man claimed he did to his wife of 30 years after finding…

“I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh Finally Speaks, Denies…

Trump won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More