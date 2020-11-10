Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

US Housing Secretary and famous Neurosurgeon, Ben Carson has tested positive for covid-19, days after Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows tested positive for the virus.

The news announced on Monday, November 9, makes Carson the latest member of President Trump’s administration to test positive for the deadly virus.

Carson was “in good spirits & feels fortunate” after testing positive for COVID-19, an aide told ABC News Monday.

Carson, 69, is the highest-ranking Black official in the Trump cabinet.

He was one of hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered in a crowded Election Night party at the White House where few participants wore masks and there was no social distancing.

He has served as housing secretary since Trump took office in 2017.