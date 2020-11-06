Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business when he dies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerian Billionaire and business tycoon, Femi Otedola has revealed who is likely to take over his business when he dies.

Otedola made this known on his Instagram page when a concerned follower who was identified as @Ehixzy asked him who will inherit his business when he is no more.

According to Femi Otedola who was obviously being sarcastic with his response, he might consider the concerned follower and let him inherit his business.

See their conversation below;

@Ehixzy wrote “Who going to take care of your business when you are gone?”

Femi Otedola replied with “Maybe you”

See how some Nigerians reacted to this;

@dimply_bee wrote “This is called Wealthy savage”

@thriftclothingsstore_ng wrote “I love the responseeeee..Cruise”

@viviannwagboso wrote “Youre asking a billionaire who will take care of his business?? Business will take care of itself. Money works for him now. Thats his level”

Via Instablog9ja
