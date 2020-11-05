Bisi Alimi and husband celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Popular Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi today celebrated his wedding anniversary with his partner.

The Nigerian gay rights activist and Anthony Davies got married on the 5th of November, 2016, in London.

The couple appear to have been happily married for three years despite the heat their relationship might have faced from people of different ideologies.

To mark their special day, Bisi Alimi penned a special note for his partner on social media.

He wrote;