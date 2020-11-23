Blackface drags Wizkid and Burna Boy, claims they stole a song in Made In Lagos album from him

Nigerian music artiste, Blackface has called out his colleagues, Burna Boy and Wizkid for allegedly stealing his song.

According to the singer Burna Boy and Wizkid copied his song to come up with one of the songs on the starboy’s Made In Lagos album.

He alleged that “Ginger”, a track on Wizkid’s recent Made In Lagos album was copied from his song “Twist and Turn”.

Blackface who made the allegation via the comment section of an Instagram blog, GossipMill on Sunday, November 22nd, disclosed that he released a diss song titled “Imposters” for the duo.

Recall that BlackFace of the now-defunct Plantashun boiz a few days ago called out 2Face for failing to inform him about the death of an old mutual friend.

Taking to Instagram, he narrated how the members of the music band met the deceased and slammed 2Face for keeping him in the dark about his demise.