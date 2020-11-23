TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off…

Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra celebrates him and their…

‘Susu’s beauty is timeless’ – Banky W…

Blackface drags Wizkid and Burna Boy, claims they stole a song in Made In Lagos album from him

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian music artiste, Blackface has called out his colleagues, Burna Boy and Wizkid for allegedly stealing his song.

According to the singer Burna Boy and Wizkid copied his song to come up with one of the songs on the starboy’s Made In Lagos album.

See also: WWE legend, The Undertaker ends 30-year career in style

READ ALSO

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

He alleged that “Ginger”, a track on Wizkid’s recent Made In Lagos album was copied from his song “Twist and Turn”.

Blackface who made the allegation via the comment section of an Instagram blog, GossipMill on Sunday, November 22nd, disclosed that he released a diss song titled “Imposters” for the duo.

Recall that BlackFace of the now-defunct Plantashun boiz a few days ago called out 2Face for failing to inform him about the death of an old mutual friend.

Taking to Instagram, he narrated how the members of the music band met the deceased and slammed 2Face for keeping him in the dark about his demise.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after seeing this

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off The…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi Fani-Kayode, See Recent…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On Instagram (Photo)

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says as she celebrates 6…

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More