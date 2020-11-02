‘Blame The Past Government For The Persistent ASUU Strikes’ – Education Minister, Adamu Adamu Claims

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has stated that the previous administration is solely responsible for the regular ASUU strike.

His comments come after the closure of Nigerian Universities for about eight months after ASUU declared an indefinite strike in March this year.

Reacting to this in a Town Hall meeting in Bauchi State on Monday, November 2nd, the minister said;

“I do believe that while they were signing that agreement, they knew that it is not possible for them to implement it. There is just nowhere N1.3trn will come out from.

I think the basic problem between the ASUU side and the government side has been deciding on what to do about this N1.3 trillion. If a government appends its signature to an agreement, it is an agreement.

We are not happy that our campuses are closed, we are not happy that the calendar of schools has been disrupted. But the fault is the government that signed to do what it knew it could not do. But I assure you that we are on the verge of reaching an agreement and very, very soon, we will reach an agreement with them.”