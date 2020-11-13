Blessed are those who support good music – reactions as Davido drops A Better Time album

DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido finally dropped his newest and anticipated album, A Better Time on Thursday midnight

Recall that Davido and the entire DMW crew have been promoting the new album before it release.

A Better Time album, which was supposed to be out some months back is a 17-track project, which is coming a year after Davido dropped A Good Time album in 2019.

See also: “Oga no one is pressurizing you to marry Chioma” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Davido

Well, barely hours since it’s released, ‘A Better Time’, has already garnered several positive reactions from fans of the singer within and outside Nigeria.

Some of his fans have applauded him for the good delivery with critics now comparing it side by side with Made In Lagos, an album recently released by Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

See some of the reactions below;

Blessed are those who support real music! Blessed are those who drops an album that u can listen from track 1 till 17 without skipping! Blessed is @davido for dropping the best album this fuckin year☺️❤#AbetterTime — OluWamayorR😈 (@Ge_cko1) November 13, 2020

Mahn I am so teary Mahn😭😭😭 my God, so I love DAVIDO this much?? I Dey cry like small pikin guy#ABetterTime — Juni⚪️😈 (@junimilliboy) November 13, 2020

I’ve played Holy ground a 100 times, I can’t believe people actually trashed this song? It’s easily one of the hottest songs on the Album but you know agenda has to agend.#ABetterTime — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 13, 2020