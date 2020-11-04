Bollywood actor, Faraaz Khan dies of brain infection at 50

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Bollywood actor, Faraaz Khan, has died at the age of 50 after battling a brain infection.

Faraaz, who was hospitalised in Bengaluru on October 8 for neurological disorder died on Wednesday, November 4th.

The news of his death was shared on Twitter by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt .

“With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill,” she wrote

A few weeks ago, the actor’s brother Fahmaan shared details about his health and appealed for financial help for the treatment.

“Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia,” the family had said in the statement.

Faraz Khan acted in films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999), and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

