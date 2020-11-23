BREAKING: Federal Government Petitions CNN Over Lekki Shootings Report

The Federal Government of Nigeria has petitioned International Cable News Network (CNN) over the network’s investigative report on the Lekki shooting incident.

The government in a letter to Jonathan Hawkins, VP (Communications) in CNN Centre Atlanta, Georgia, said “CNN breached the most basic of the core principles of journalism – balance and fairness.”

It demanded “an immediate and exhaustive investigation from CNN into its ‘investigative’ report on the Lekki Toll Gate incident to determine, among others, its authenticity.”

The letter dated November 23 2020 entitled ‘Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement’, was made available by Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture in Abuja on Monday, according to The PUNCH.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to an ‘investigation’ by CNN, entitled ‘How a Bloody Night of Bullets Quashed a Young Protest Movement’ and aired on 18 Nov. 2020, in which the international news organization said it had ”uncovered that Nigerian security forces opened fire on unarmed protesters” at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria, during the #EndSARS protest.

“We write to put on record that the report did not just fall short of journalistic standards, it reinforces the disinformation that is going around on the issue, it is blatantly irresponsible and it is a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organization.

“In the first instance, the report did not live up to the most basic of the core principles of journalism – balance and fairness. According to the website www.ethics.journalists.org, ”balance and fairness are classic buzzwords of journalism ethics: In objective journalism, stories must be balanced in the sense of attempting to present all sides of a story. Fairness means that a journalist should strive for accuracy and truth in reporting, and not slant a story so a reader draws the reporter’s desired conclusion.”