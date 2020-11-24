TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

NewsEntertainment
By OluA
Burna boy-twice-as-tall

Burnaboy’s Twice as Tall Album has been nominated For “Best Global Music Album of the year” at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The self acclaimed African Giant was nominated along the Global Music Album Nominees:

Twice As Tall – Burnaboy

Amadjar – TINARIWEN

Love Letters – ShankarAnoushka

Agorga – bebelgilberto

Also ”The Daily Show” host and comedian, Trevor Noah has been announced as the host for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the upcoming show were revealed.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

