TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from Offset

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By OluA

Celebrity couple, Cardi B and Offset are officially back together.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce paperwork she originally set into motion in September 2020.

See also; Odunlade Adekola puts a smile on his wife’s face with this lovely birthday message

READ ALSO

She lied to us – Fans react as Offset shares video of…

Cardi B dresses for Halloween with sexy gold-plated Medusa…

At that time, Cardi B explained that she was tired of the constant arguing and that she no longer felt a connection with the Migos rapper.

During her birthday celebrations last month, the couple sparked speculations they were back together after the pair were filmed kissing and dancing.

TMZ added that Cardi B filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which means she still has the right to refile the divorce at a later date if things go wrong again.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Odunlade Adekola puts a smile on his wife’s face with this lovely birthday…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya unfollow each other on Instagram, leave fans…

BBNaija star, Khafi brags about what her lover, Gedoni did for her birthday

‘I wanted to kill myself twice’ – Tiwa Savage speaks on how…

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe appears on social media with tribal marks on her face

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More