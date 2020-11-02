Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from Offset

Celebrity couple, Cardi B and Offset are officially back together.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce paperwork she originally set into motion in September 2020.

See also; Odunlade Adekola puts a smile on his wife’s face with this lovely birthday message

At that time, Cardi B explained that she was tired of the constant arguing and that she no longer felt a connection with the Migos rapper.

During her birthday celebrations last month, the couple sparked speculations they were back together after the pair were filmed kissing and dancing.

TMZ added that Cardi B filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which means she still has the right to refile the divorce at a later date if things go wrong again.