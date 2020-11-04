Cardi B smokes three cigarettes at once while watching election (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B posted a video of herself smoking three cigarettes at once while watching the results roll in on election night.

The “WAP” singer, who endorsed Joe Biden, was seen puffing away as she shook her head in disappointment.

“How these elections got me watching these states turn red 😒😒😒😒,” the 28-year-old captioned the video on Instagram.

In an earlier statement the rapper urged her fans to get to the polls and vote.

“I voted. It was easy peazy,” she had said in a video posted to Instagram on Election Day. “The hardest part was getting out the f–king car. Go vote because … I don’t know it feels good after you vote, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear it’s like a weird feeling.”

Cardi originally endorsed Bernie Sanders but threw her support to Biden after the Vermont senator dropped out of the race.