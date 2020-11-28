Celebrities Congratulate Flavour’s Baby Mama, Anna Banner After She Bagged Degree From Wisconsin University

Flavour’s Baby Mama, Anna Banner, is super proud of herself after she graduated with a Degree From Wisconsin University In Ghana.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share her graduation photos with her fans and captioned them as: ”

IT CAN ONLY BE GOD!! #CLASSOF2020

BA RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND ECOTOURISM

2ND CLASS UPPER

#WISCONSININTERNATIONALUNIVERSITYCOLLEGEGHANA.”

Several celebrities including Banky W, Kim Oprah, Erica, others congratulated her on achieving such a feat.

See photo:

