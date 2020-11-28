TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Celebrities Congratulate Flavour’s Baby Mama, Anna Banner After She Bagged Degree From Wisconsin University

Entertainment
By San

Flavour’s Baby Mama, Anna Banner, is super proud of herself after she graduated with a Degree From Wisconsin University In Ghana.

The mother of one  took to her Instagram page to share her graduation photos with her fans and captioned them as:

IT CAN ONLY BE GOD!! #CLASSOF2020
BA RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND ECOTOURISM
2ND CLASS UPPER
#WISCONSININTERNATIONALUNIVERSITYCOLLEGEGHANA.”

Several celebrities including Banky W, Kim Oprah, Erica, others congratulated her on achieving such a feat.

See photo:

