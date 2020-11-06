Celebrities console Osas Ighodaro over the death of her mother

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By GONA

Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to console popular actress, Osas Ighodaro after she announced the death of her mother.

The popular thespian took to her verified Instagram page to share a photo of her mother and announce her passing.

According to Osas Ighodaro, her mother died on Wednesday, November 4.
Osas wrote;

“RIP Mummy
Nov 10th, 1955 – Nov 4th, 2020
Pls wake me up.”

 

RIP Mummy 😭💔🕊 Nov 10th, 1955 – Nov 4th, 2020 Pls wake me up. 😞🙏🏾🕯

Nigerian celebrities like; Toke Makinwa, Rita Dominic, Omotola Ekehinde, Lala Akindoju, Mo Abudu, Bimbo Ademoye, Simi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Stan Nze and others took to the comment section of Osas Ighodaro’s post to console her.

