Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s only child (Photos)

Popular Nollywood celebrities like Lancelot Imaseun, Empress Njamah, Charlse Inojie and others were present at the burial of veteran actress, Ada Amehs only child, Gift Aladi Ameh.

The Info NG recalls that Gift Ameh died on the 20th of October, 2020 after a surgery in Abuja,

Ada Ameh took to her Instagram page to announce the tragic loss of her daughter. She wrote:

“Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏

My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔

Aladi Godgifts Ameh

@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make i do na?

I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me.”

Aladi Ameh was buried on Saturday at Abuja cemetery. Present to console her are; Empress Njamah, Charles Inojie and others. See photos below: