TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being…

5 Senator attire styles every man should rock in November

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend…

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release…

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s only child (Photos)

EntertainmentNollywood
By GONA

Popular Nollywood celebrities like Lancelot Imaseun, Empress Njamah, Charlse Inojie and others were present at the burial of veteran actress, Ada Amehs only child, Gift Aladi Ameh.

The Info NG recalls that Gift Ameh died on the 20th of October, 2020 after a surgery in Abuja,

Ada Ameh took to her Instagram page to announce the tragic loss of her daughter. She wrote:

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake…

BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor looks amazing on the cover of…

“Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏
My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔

Aladi Godgifts Ameh
@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make i do na?
I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me.”

Aladi Ameh was buried on Saturday at Abuja cemetery. Present to console her are; Empress Njamah, Charles Inojie and others. See photos below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being infertile

5 Senator attire styles every man should rock in November

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress Beverly Naya slams…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession Company reveals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I’m not scared of Eucharia’s curses –Doris Ogala

Bobrisky recounts how a friend got nothing from boyfriend of 3 years, advises…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Why Made In Lagos album was delayed – Wizkid reveals

BBNaija: Nengi bags new endorsement deal worth millions with liquor giant, Remy…

How I Spent 22 Days In SARS Custody, Lost My Pregnancy – Victim Tells Lagos…

Dayo Amusa and follower clash over her excessive bleaching

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More