Charley Boy’s daughter, Dewy shades her father after saying he is proud of her being gay

Earlier on Today, popular entertainer and activist, Charley Boy disclosed he is proud of his daughter, Dewy for being a lesbian.

It however, looked like the message didn’t go down well with Dewy who reacted by shading her father for using her for clout.

Charly Boy in his statement said he had mixed emotions but was proud of her and grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child.

See also: Education was not my thing – Davido reveals why he went back to school

Devy accused her father of using her sexuality for clout and to entertain his followers.

She wrote: “But just a few days ago… you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows.”

Charly Boy however, went on to apologise.

See the tweet below;