Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st birthday (Video/Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido and his wife to be Chioma celebrated their son, Ifeanyi’s birthday in style as he clock one some weeks back.

Davido and Chioma took to their official Instagram pages to share photos and clips from the luxurious party they threw for him.

In attendance were the entire DMW label mates and 30BG; Davido’s manager Asa Asika, Triple MG’s Ubi Franklin, Peruzzi, B-Red, Mayorkun, Israel DMW and a host of other dignitaries.

Watch a clip from the party here;

Recall the love duo made massive headlines after they both welcomed their first child and son last year.

Davido had some weeks back pen down a lovely message. See below;

I love you son – Davido says as he celebrates Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke on his 1st birthday

