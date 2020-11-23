Check out how Don Jazzy intends to celebrate his 38th birthday with 20 fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Popular music producer and owner of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to reveal how he will be celebrating his 38th birthday with 20 fans.

The 37-year-old made this in known across his social media handles as he revealed that the celebration will be sponsored by his VBank family.

He said he will be picking the 20 winners on Monday night in an Instagram live session.

“Forget about my legs my nipples and my head that is bigger than the Vbank cap first. My birthday is on Thursday. And this time around I want to have dinner with 20 of you guys courtesy my @vbankng family,” he wrote on Monday.

“Soooo you know to pick only 20 people is not gonna be easy. That said I am only going to be picking people that use my bank. Join me on Instagram live tonight at 7pm when we will be picking our lucky winners.”

Don Jazzy has been a big promoter of VBank since it was launched.

