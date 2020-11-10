Check out Oba Ademola Elegushi’s birthday message to his first wife on her birthday

Oba Ademola Elegushi took to his official Instagram page to celebrate and shower love on his first wife today, her birthday.

In his birthday message to his queen, the monarch described her to be a wonderful wife and dotting mother. He also used the opportunity to reassure of of his love and to ask the almighty to continue to bless and make her happy.

Read all he wrote below;

Great is God’s faithfulness; because they are new every morning”. My Dear wife, I celebrate you today, like I do everyday. And on this special day of your birthday anniversary, i want to wish you the most beautiful things life has got to offer. I wish you more happiness and fulfillment as you continue to radiate in Allah’s blessings. Thank you for being a wonderful wife and dotting mother. Have the best birthday ever. I love you.