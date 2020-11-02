Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By OluA
BBNaija Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has disclosed in a video she shared on her social media platform that votes do not count when it comes to voting for a housemate to win Big Brother Naija. According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue. In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences. “Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.

Former Big Brother Naija ‘pepper dem’ housemate now reality star, Natacha Akide AKA Tacha has sent a message of prayer to her future husband and it is a very funny one.

It looks like Tacha is already ‘jealous in advance’ as she prayed that her creator continues to destroy all the relationships her future husband is currently in.

Her post on Instagram read ;

Dear Future Husband,
May God continue destroying your relationships until we meet. Amen

In another report, Tacha recently linked up with 2020 BBnaija housemate, Tolani Baj.

