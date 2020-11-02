Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

Former Big Brother Naija ‘pepper dem’ housemate now reality star, Natacha Akide AKA Tacha has sent a message of prayer to her future husband and it is a very funny one.

It looks like Tacha is already ‘jealous in advance’ as she prayed that her creator continues to destroy all the relationships her future husband is currently in.

See also; She lied to us – Fans react as Offset shares video of Cardi B sweeping, contradicting her ”I don’t cook/clean” verse

Her post on Instagram read ;

Dear Future Husband,

May God continue destroying your relationships until we meet. Amen

In another report, Tacha recently linked up with 2020 BBnaija housemate, Tolani Baj.

Read more here; BBNaija: Tolani Baj, Tacha finally meet (Video)