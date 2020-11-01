Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her songs aren’t as popular as other artistes’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular singer, Yemi Alade has clapped back at a Twitter user who said that her songs are not as popular as other Nigerian artistes.

It all started when the singer excitedly took to her Twitter page to announce that her new album would be out in November.

The Twitter user identified as Ayo stated that he has never heard anyone request the singer’s songs. According to him, it is only on TV that people remember that she exists.

He however, noted that he was not trying to compare Yemi Alade to other singers, Ayo insisted that he has never come across someone with Yemi Alade’s songs on their phone.

Reacting to Ayo’s tweets, the singer told the Twitter user to focus on himself. According to her, God is blessing her steadily.

Yemi then urged Ayo to beg God for his own blessings.

