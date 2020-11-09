Citation: The new biggest actress from Africa – Femi Otedola hails his daughter, Temi

Nigerian billionaire and businessman, Femi Otedola has taken to social media to hail his daughter, Temi Otedola, who finally made her Nollywood debut in the new blockbuster movie, Citation.

Recall that Citation, a movie produced by Kunle Afolayan was released some days ago and has gained positive responses from the members of the public including Femi Otedola.

See also: MC Oluomo sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

The proud father in a statement via his IG handle uploaded a photo of his daughter and captioned it;

”The new biggest actress from Africa! Temiloluwa (@temiotedola) I’m so proud of you 🙏🏾 Have you watched the @netflix Original ‘Citation’ yet? …F.Ote.”

The likes of Gabriel Afolayan, Yomi Fash, Joke Silva among others also played roles in the movie.