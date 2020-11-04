Classy girls always leave trash for Lawma – Uche Maduagwu reacts to Mercy and Ike’s breakup

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the breakup of reality stars, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema after confirmation of separation.

Recall that Mercy Eke confirmed the dissolution of their relationship in a comment session when asked by a fan yesterday. According to her, the ship had sailed two months ago and that she’s currently with someone else.

In reaction, Uche Maduagwu took to his social media handle to mock the reality stars. In his words, “rotten wood polished well can be mistaken for a gold plated artifact at night.”

“Mercy, your biggest mistake in #life was accommodating a prolific spiritual liability, my dear not all that glitters is pure #gold, sometimes rotten wood polished well can be mistaken for a gold plated artifact at night.

“Here in #lagos, classy #girls always leave trash for #lawma and i am so glad sango and amadioha has finally opened your #bbnaija eyes, thank erica for showing you the light. May the god of #julietibrahim continue to expose all the ice water sellers in your lane.

“To all the mumu somebody that has played with your #heart, may the lord drive them away to liposuction island or do you want to continue to babysit an adult in your mansion?🤣#share,” He wrote.

