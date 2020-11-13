Cold dey catch you – Drama as Peruzzi tackles Brymo after he claimed his album ‘Yellow’ is the best in 2020

DMW artiste, Peruzzi, has reacted to a statement by former Chocolate City artiste, Brymo, after the latter claimed his album ‘Yellow’ is the best out of Africa in the year 2020.

Following the release of Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album, Brymo posted a cryptic message many have seen as a sub of the DMW boss.

According to him, Yellow is the best album to come out of Africa in the year 2020.

He went on to indict those talking about other top albums, claiming they are doing it cause of their pockets.

He wrote;

No album, not one compares to “Yellow” on the continent this year… Maybe you should start separating “most hyped album” from “best album”…. Yellow is the best album out of africa in 2020, others are most hyped!! Folks have been talking about Yellow for months, stop pretending to forget because small money don enter una pockets… talking about “underrated”.. it is not, you just say that to promote your half-backed albums.”

Reacting to his claims, Peruzzi has now questioned Brymo on what it thinks about other albums before throwing a shade at him.

He wrote;

“Others Are What? Go wear shirt, cold dey catch you.”