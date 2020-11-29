Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in grand style

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY Comedian is celebrating another milestone in his marriage with his wife, Mabel Makun today.

AY and his wife, Mabel, are celebrating their 12th years’ wedding anniversary today, November 29, and to celebrate the new milestone, the award-winning comedian took to his official Instagram account to pen a romantic message to his adorable wife.

AY while sharing the picture professed his undying love to Mabel as he appreciate her for always being by his side for the past 12 years.

Mabel also took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt message to her husband as she once again shows the world what true love means.

