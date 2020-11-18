Congratulation messages pour in as Actress Bimbo Akinsanya buys a new car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Popular Yoruba actress and film producer, Bimbo Akinsanya is the latest celebrity to acquire a brand-new SUV.

 

The mother of one shared the good news via her verified Instagram page. Sharing a photo of the ford jeep, Bimbo captioned the photo with a love emoji.

However, friends and well-wishers of actress trooped in their numbers to her page to congratulate her.

As expected, fans and followers of the actress took to her comment section to congratulate her on the new car.

Read some comments below:

prettyrosel_:

“Congratulations maami.”
officialdeletaiwo67:

“Congratulations my sister of life.”
sirfetty5:

“Congrats big sis. more keys to your garage.”
laidamax:

“Congrats. My favourite actress since day one.”
starboytemidayo:

“Congratulations ma.”
bukkyabidemi:

“Aunty miiiii bimbo, congratulations ma.”
princesskennyadetunji:

“Congratulations sis. It will not be your coffin in Jesus. And more good things still coming ur way ma.”

