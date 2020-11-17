COVID-19: Singer Erykah Badu tests positive and negative at the same time

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

The COVID-19 test result of iconic singer, Erykah Badu has shown both positive and negative at the same time.

One test, which used a swab from her left nostril, came back positive, a second test, which used a swab taken from her right nostril, was negative for the novel coronavirus, People Magazine reports.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril was positive. Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them,” she wrote on Twitter joking.

“We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set,” she added in another message.

Due to the varying results, Badu had to take a third test, which was conducted at her home.

“This is my third rapid test in 24 hours,” she wrote in another Tweet, alongside a video that showed her waiting for her test results to come in.

I’m at home. I’m doing a home COVID test. It is now Nov. 13, 2020 AD — AC, after corona,” she joked in the video, before adding that despite trying to keep it light, “I’m actually really scared right now.”

Elon Musk also tweeted about his own varying test results on Friday. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive,” he wrote. “Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

