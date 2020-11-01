Crazy as Lagos shoemaker runs away with church goer’s shoe he was meant to polish (Video)

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to recount his experience with a roadside shoemaker in Lagos. According to twitter user, identified as Tide Onilenla, the shoe maker ran away with his shoes after he gave them to him to polish.

In the video he uploaded, the twitter user said he gave the shoemaker his shoe while he was on the other side of the road and planned to make a U-turn before the shoes repairer gets done.

To Tide’s Utmost surprise, he couldn’t find neither his shoe nor the shoemaker after making the U turn. He further revealed he had to turn back home.

Watch the video below: