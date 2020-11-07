Daddy Freeze agrees with Reno Omokri on what he said about Nigerian ladies and virgins

Reacting to Reno Omokri’s belief that Nigerian ladies won’t get married if bride price is for virgins only, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has aired his view on the sensitive matter.

According to Daddy Freeze, the author and lawyer is actually right because 85% of Nigerian women will not qualify for bride price if it was determined by the status of their virginity.

“Reno Omokri is right o! And what’s worse, if a woman is given as a virgin and she is found out not to be, she MUST be stoned to death in front of her father’s house for being promiscuous in her fathers house. If this should be implemented, 85% of our women won’t qualify for bride price. And for those saying this is the Old Testament, can they please show us any instance in the New Testament where the bride price of a non virgin was paid?”