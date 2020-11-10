Dancer Kaffy excited as she bags honourary doctorate degree

Nigerian legendary dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh aka Kaffy, has bagged a doctorate degree from the ESCAE Benin university in the Republic of Benin.
An excited Kaffy took to her social media handle to make the announcement.
See also: Rahama Sadau denies being arrested and jailed over racy photos
Kaffy was bestowed with the degree at a ceremony that held today November 10, 2020.
Taking to her page, she shared snaps from the ceremony writing;
”I’m humbled to be decorated this afternoon by Escae Benin University with Honorary Doctorate in recognition as a ‘pioneer in the business of dance in Africa’.
This award is not just for me but for an institution. That institution is the dance industry.
I dedicate this award to every Dancer, Make-Up artiste, Barber, Cobler, Generator boy, painter ,Tailor , plumber , graphics artiste , cameramen, journalist , and everyone that can dare to dream.
This moment right here brought tears to my eyes as I reflected and had my life do a major replay of all the struggles , pain and negative perceptions I have had to overcome to see this day .
As a child I looked through the Guiness book of world records and 18 years later I broke a Guiness world record
As a teenager I pictured my face on bill boards and on tv and I saw it happen , I lived it .
I watch Movies and motivational speeches done in the honorary gown of a doctorate honor and here I am honored with the least likely career choice .
I have heard so many doubts that through dance I can amount to nothing not to talk of being celebrated or honored on this level Infact on many levels .
I am here surrounded by Academics honoring me not for a certificate but for the application of every ounce of knowledge I have acquired in life both in school and on the street.
DREAM BELIEVE DARE DO
– DR KAFFY ( ALÁJÒÓTÀ)”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES