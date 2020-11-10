Dancer Kaffy excited as she bags honourary doctorate degree

Nigerian legendary dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh aka Kaffy, has bagged a doctorate degree from the ESCAE Benin university in the Republic of Benin.

An excited Kaffy took to her social media handle to make the announcement.

See also: Rahama Sadau denies being arrested and jailed over racy photos

Kaffy was bestowed with the degree at a ceremony that held today November 10, 2020.

Taking to her page, she shared snaps from the ceremony writing;