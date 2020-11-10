TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Dancer Kaffy excited as she bags honourary doctorate degree

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Nigerian legendary dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh aka Kaffy, has bagged a doctorate degree from the ESCAE Benin university in the Republic of Benin.

An excited Kaffy took to her social media handle to make the announcement.

See also: Rahama Sadau denies being arrested and jailed over racy photos

READ ALSO

Popular Dancer, Kaffy loses mom

Kaffy celebrates her daughter, Eliana on 4th birthday

Kaffy was bestowed with the degree at a ceremony that held today November 10, 2020.

Taking to her page, she shared snaps from the ceremony writing;

”I’m humbled to be decorated this afternoon by Escae Benin University with Honorary Doctorate in recognition as a ‘pioneer in the business of dance in Africa’.

This award is not just for me but for an institution. That institution is the dance industry.

I dedicate this award to every Dancer, Make-Up artiste, Barber, Cobler, Generator boy, painter ,Tailor , plumber , graphics artiste , cameramen, journalist , and everyone that can dare to dream.

This moment right here brought tears to my eyes as I reflected and had my life do a major replay of all the struggles , pain and negative perceptions I have had to overcome to see this day .

As a child I looked through the Guiness book of world records and 18 years later I broke a Guiness world record

As a teenager I pictured my face on bill boards and on tv and I saw it happen , I lived it .

I watch Movies and motivational speeches done in the honorary gown of a doctorate honor and here I am honored with the least likely career choice .

I have heard so many doubts that through dance I can amount to nothing not to talk of being celebrated or honored on this level Infact on many levels .

I am here surrounded by Academics honoring me not for a certificate but for the application of every ounce of knowledge I have acquired in life both in school and on the street.

DREAM BELIEVE DARE DO

– DR KAFFY ( ALÁJÒÓTÀ)”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor Sam Adeyemi reacts to court summon for supporting EndSARS protests

Lady reveals why she cuts off her friends when they’ve been single for…

“You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other people’s…

Dancer Kaffy excited as she bags honourary doctorate degree

Rahama Sadau denies being arrested and jailed over racy photos

Tiwa Savage recounts how she once begged Banky W to sign her

Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, Uche Jombo, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More