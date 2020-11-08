Davido dragged by his balls on social media for asking celebrities to kick against endorsements

Sensational singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been dragged on social media for advising celebrities to kick against endorsement and demand to be a shareholder instead.

According to the 27 year old‘s tweet, celebrities should change the rules of getting endorsed to a brand to becoming a part of the company.

“Fuck an Endorsment deal ask for part of the company .. #Changetherules” he tweeted.

This obviously did not go well with lots of social media users and entrepreneurs especially.

See some of the comments the tweet generated below;

@undisputedjango wrote “As an Entrepreneur, this is a Totally nonsense. How about I ask you, what will you bring to the Table aside being a brand because you are already known? How about we renegotiate and tell me how much you will be investing in the company? Even dem Jay Z sef no use this stupid idea while embarking on their way to Success! Ask for the Company kor, ask my Father Yansh ni! Omo Ale”

@eyanmayweather wrote”Thief !!! because na u get company abi”

@engr.busted wrote “No be only part of the company. Na your money start the company”

@iamzdicee wrote “U just open mouth waaa”

@honeymix_withwealth wrote “that’s greediness ole where were you when the owner was busy building the company”

@misschidel wrote “The frog boy has spoken no sense at all”

@donna_bellz wrote “U don start! Na u start the Company for them?? “