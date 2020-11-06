Davido gets new Instagram name, reveals how it happened

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” - Davido reaches out to Kiddwaya
Davido

DMW boss, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has finally gotten his preferred Instagram name, @Davido, after waiting for about 10 years.

davido

Davido took to his official Twitter handle, @Davido, to announce the news to his fans.

Davido whose Instagram name was formerly @Davidoofficial has now changed to his stage name @Davido.

According to the star, the username was owned by a “Brazilian guy” and it took him about 10 years to convince him to relinquish the name.

Finally!!!!! NEW IG NAME: DAVIDO … lol I literally begged some Brazilian guy for like 10 years on ig to free this name for me !! Thank you,” an excited Davido tweeted.

A search for Davido’s name on IG showed that @Davidoofficial is no longer available. Davido’s account is now @Davido with about 18.1 million followers.

