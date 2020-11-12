Davido: If I run for any political office, nobody can beat me (video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has said if he decides to run for a political office nobody will be able to beat him.

He made this known during an interview on The Juice with Bolanle on Ndani Tv where he said that he won’t go into politics because it’s too corrupt.

He also spoke about his relationship with his fiancee Chioma which he says changed as soon as he featured her in a music video.

“After the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people. Her parents even got hateful messages,” Davido said.

“It affected our relationship too. Chioma went from being a private person. It affected our relationship a lot then I realized people don’t like something good.

“We started having issues at some point and we decided not to tell anyone anything about us, that’s was when I decided to go offline for a while.

“Before Assurance video, our relationship was so good. The dynamics between us changed after our relationship became Public. It was like everybody’s relationship and business.

“I felt pressured at some point to officially do the wedding but now I don’t. At the end of the day, it’s between both of us and our families.”