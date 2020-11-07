Davido reacts to the death of rapper King Von

DMW label boss and artiste, Davido, who was born in Atlanta Georgia, has expressed shock over the death of Rapper King Von.

Davido in a statement revealed he recently spoke with the Atlanta-based singer.

“RIP KING VON. We just spoke .. this can’t be real”, Davido wrote via his Twitter handle.

He later tweeted “Von passing really Fuccin me up I’m type confused.”

The 26 year-old King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, died Thursday night after being involved in a shooting in Atlanta which left two others dead and a further three injured.

Atlanta news platforms said the rapper was confirmed as was one of the men who died after gunshots were fired outside a lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Channel 2 Action News that King Von and a group of men had left a nightclub and headed to a hookah lounge.

Two men are said to have approached the group in the parking lot before an argument ensued, which led to gunfire.

King Von recently released his debut album Welcome to O’Block, featuring Moneybagg Yo, Prince Dre, Dreezy and Lil Durk.