Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

Nigerian international artiste, Davido reportedly parted with a sum of $100,000 to feature US rapper Lil Baby on his new song So Crazy, a track off his soon to be release “A Better Time” album.

Lil Baby made the revelation in a post on Twitter hours after he kicked off a ranting spree on the platform.

Earlier today, Lil Baby took to Twitter to declared that he will not be appearing on any singer’s song henceforth.

It was fun while it lasted 💰 No More features from Lil Baby ✌🏽 #albummode — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 11, 2020

His post got him a lot of backlash from Davido’s fans, mostly Nigerians who reminded Lil Baby they never heard of him until the singer featured him.

It is although not clear if there is any rancour between the duo, but general opinion has it that Lil Baby’s performance on the So Crazy track is below expectation.

Critics are however of the opinion that the US rapper should be grateful he was featured on the song and not otherwise.

Taking to his Twitter page, Lil Baby went further to insinuate that he was paid $100,000 for the song and he wouldn’t have rejected that.

He wrote:

I’m from the trenches how the fucc ima turn down 100 racks to talk…but it’s some bigger in store tho