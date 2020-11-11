TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

MusicSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian international artiste, Davido reportedly parted with a sum of $100,000 to feature US rapper Lil Baby on his new song So Crazy, a track off his soon to be release “A Better Time” album.

Lil Baby made the revelation in a post on Twitter hours after he kicked off a ranting spree on the platform.

READ ALSO

Davido dragged by his balls on social media for asking…

‘$3M is a lot of money even for Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda to…

Earlier today, Lil Baby took to Twitter to declared that he will not be appearing on any singer’s song henceforth.

His post got him a lot of backlash from Davido’s fans, mostly Nigerians who reminded Lil Baby they never heard of him until the singer featured him.

It is although not clear if there is any rancour between the duo, but general opinion has it that Lil Baby’s performance on the So Crazy track is below expectation.

Critics are however of the opinion that the US rapper should be grateful he was featured on the song and not otherwise.

Taking to his Twitter page, Lil Baby went further to insinuate that he was paid $100,000 for the song and he wouldn’t have rejected that.

He wrote:

I’m from the trenches how the fucc ima turn down 100 racks to talk…but it’s some bigger in store tho

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better…

NUC approves establishment of Confluence University in Kogi

US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s second term’ (Video)

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at Laycon’s…

BBNaija: Drama as Venita and her cousin, Neo, unfollow each other on IG…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More