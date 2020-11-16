Davido shares how his first chat conversation with Mayorkun went before signing him (Screenshot)

Nigerian international artiste and DMW music label owner, David Adeleke Davido in a tweet on Sunday night revealed the first chat he had with Mayorkun on social media before signing him.

Mayorkun, who has become one of the strongholds in DMW has been receiving applause following his performance on Davido’s recently released A Better Time album.

From the first chat, it showed Mayorkun had no connection to link him directly with Davido except for social media.

Following their chat, Davido asked him to send his number and that was how the journey began.

Davido captioned the screenshot of the chat, “Me and IamMayorKun, 1st messages to each other !!! I’m type emotional RN!!”

See screenshot