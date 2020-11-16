TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

Davido shares how his first chat conversation with Mayorkun went before signing him (Screenshot)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian international artiste and DMW music label owner, David Adeleke Davido in a tweet on Sunday night revealed the first chat he had with Mayorkun on social media before signing him.

Mayorkun, who has become one of the strongholds in DMW has been receiving  applause following his performance on Davido’s recently released A Better Time album.

From the first chat, it showed Mayorkun had no connection to link him directly with Davido except for social media.

READ ALSO

“Davido Wizkid, Burna Boy are all copycats and fake…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

See also; Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her Grandfather – Fans Troll Regina Daniels

Following their chat, Davido asked him to send his number and that was how the journey began.

Davido captioned the screenshot of the chat, “Me and IamMayorKun, 1st messages to each other !!! I’m type emotional RN!!”

See screenshot

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star, Javier Mascherano announces…

BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with…

“Nobody should hype 2021 with vision and prophecy” –…

See Timi Dakolo’s funny advice to snail eaters

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo says those who are married shouldn’t be on…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing musical talents…

EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality — Governor Fayemi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More