Davido slams those who attended Psquare’s separate birthday parties, Naira Marley reacts

Nigerian artiste and DMW boss, Davido has fired at those who attended Psquare’s separate birthday parties.

 

Recall that the estranged brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, held separate parties to mark their 39th birthday yesterday.

Davido however took to his Twitter page on Friday, November 20, 2020, to call out the attendees for picking sides and attending their separate birthday parties.

Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai,” he tweeted.

Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley also reacted as he said he doesn’t know who is Peter or Paul as Psquare is what he knows.

