Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke welcomes first child with his wife (video)

Davido’s family, The Adeleke have welcomed a new baby to their wealthy family as the music star’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem, welcomed a child.

The couple took to social media to share the news of the latest addition to their family.

The new mom, Ekanem, shared a short clip from her maternity photoshoot on Thanksgiving Day as she showed off her baby bump.

See also: Actress Ini Edo shares video from her fitness exercise in her gym room ( Video)

On the other hand, the latest father, Adewale, also took to the comment section to show appreciation to his woman and the birth of their little one.

He wrote:

“The love of my life! So thankful for you and our lil one.”

See screenshot of his comment below:

The gender of the new baby however remains unknown.