Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke welcomes first child with his wife (video)

Davido’s family, The Adeleke have welcomed a new baby to their wealthy family as the music star’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem, welcomed a child.
The couple took to social media to share the news of the latest addition to their family.
The new mom, Ekanem, shared a short clip from her maternity photoshoot on Thanksgiving Day as she showed off her baby bump.
On the other hand, the latest father, Adewale, also took to the comment section to show appreciation to his woman and the birth of their little one.
He wrote:
“The love of my life! So thankful for you and our lil one.”
See screenshot of his comment below:
The gender of the new baby however remains unknown.
