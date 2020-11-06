Davido’s name dropped as popular Instagram models fight dirty over him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By GONA
davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido’s name was mentioned as two popular Instagram models, Eva Apio and her friend Kenza fight over his heart.

The two slay queens dragged themselves to filth as they accused one another of jealousy and stalking.

Kenza had called out Eva for allegedly going out with Nigerian music star, Davido as their plus one even though they knew his baby mama – Chioma Rowland – was carrying a baby at the time.

She wrote, “Are we going to talk about the time Eva asked me to come to Mykonos with her as a plus one with Davido and I was made to look like the “escort” whole time I was the plus one and she knew he had a pregnant baby mum. I was just there for a free trip lol but I’m the crazy one…”

See their exchange below:

